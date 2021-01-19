ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Jan 19, 2021
Technology

New WhatsApp Privacy Terms Boost Rival's Downloads

  • Interest in WhatsApp's competitors surged after the messaging service changed its privacy terms.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

WhatsApp's new policy about sharing users' data has spurred a lot of controversy. Although, the messaging service announced that it would be extending the date to accept its new terms and conditions to 15th May, its competitors witnessed a boost in downloads.

According to Bloomberg data, interest in WhatsApp's competitors surged after the messaging service changed its privacy terms.

Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg

However, WhatsApp's continues to dominate the sector with its popularity only decreasing by a little after the announcement of its new policy.

Although its competitors Signal and Telegram witnessed an increase in downloads, their daily users of 8.3 million and 44 million respectively, are still way below WhatsApp's 2 billion users.

While online privacy concerns are becoming a huge cause of debate worldwide, changes in WhatsApp's privacy policy might alter the market dynamics within this sector. It would be interesting to note how WhatsApp users and rivals react to this change closer to the 15th of May.

