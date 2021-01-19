ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.42%)
BR30 24,824 Increased By ▲ 378.44 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murad Raas says students will not be promoted without exams this year in Punjab

  • The education minister said exams would be held in May this year.
  • Students of class 9 till 12 returned to their schools on Monday after nearly two months.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Jan 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas reiterated on Tuesday that no student will be promoted to the next grade without examination this year.

Addressing a presser, the education minister said exams would be held in May this year. He said that schools have been allowed only 50 percent strength with strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). He urged the parents to submit the fee of their children, adding that the government is making the best arrangements for the safety of the children.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has warned that schools will be closed immediately if coronavirus SOPs are not followed strictly. In the first phase, educational institutions across Pakistan were reopened on Monday. Students of class 9 till 12 returned to their schools after nearly two months.

In a notification, the provincial government said that students from all educational institutions will attend classes on alternative days, while school timings will be observed as per the previous practice in the winter season.

lockdown Pakistan Punjab coronavirus cases educational institutes Murad Raas exams

Murad Raas says students will not be promoted without exams this year in Punjab

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters