Murad Raas says students will not be promoted without exams this year in Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas reiterated on Tuesday that no student will be promoted to the next grade without examination this year.

Addressing a presser, the education minister said exams would be held in May this year. He said that schools have been allowed only 50 percent strength with strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs). He urged the parents to submit the fee of their children, adding that the government is making the best arrangements for the safety of the children.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has warned that schools will be closed immediately if coronavirus SOPs are not followed strictly. In the first phase, educational institutions across Pakistan were reopened on Monday. Students of class 9 till 12 returned to their schools after nearly two months.

In a notification, the provincial government said that students from all educational institutions will attend classes on alternative days, while school timings will be observed as per the previous practice in the winter season.