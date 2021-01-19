ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.42%)
BR30 24,824 Increased By ▲ 378.44 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea leads Asia stock gains on auto boost; currencies range-bound

  • Taiwan's dollar strengthened 1.8% ahead of the release of export orders data on Wednesday, which is likely to show orders climbed for a 10th straight month, according to a Reuters poll.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

South Korean shares jumped nearly 3% on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session as gains in heavyweight auto shares provided a boost, with investors also eyeing prospects for more stimulus to support an economic recovery.

Regional equities gained further by early afternoon with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up more than 1%. Bourses in India, Taiwan and Thailand gained between 1% and 2%.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped 2.6% recovering from its worst fall in near three months on Monday. The benchmark index has surged more than 7% so far this month following a 30% jump in 2020.

Automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliates led gains on the benchmark index, while heavyweight Samsung Electronics also rebounded, a day after its group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term in a bribery case.

Adding to the positive mood, South Korea's vice finance minister also said the government will soon unveil additional measures to revitalise consumption.

Currency traders looked ahead to US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's Senate testimony later in the day for clues on the incoming Biden administration's policies and its implications for the US dollar.

Yellen is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to market-set currency rates and make clear that the US does not seek a weaker dollar, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Yellen's comments on fiscal policy will perhaps be of more interest to investors, which indirectly could encourage USD shorts on the view that monetary and fiscal policy are singing from the same song sheet - maximum policy overdrive," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at trading firm Axi.

Emerging Asian currency and bond markets have trailed as the prospect of trillions more in US fiscal spending and borrowing has fuelled a rise in US government bond yields, weakening the attraction of the region's higher-yielding markets.

The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar gave up early gains to trade flat, while the Malaysian ringgit also clung to a tight range as expectations rose for an interest rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday.

Taiwan's dollar strengthened 1.8% ahead of the release of export orders data on Wednesday, which is likely to show orders climbed for a 10th straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

Both South Korea and Taiwan, which have a large presence in the semiconductor industry, have seen a solid rebound in exports as a global shift to work-from-home during the pandemic boosted demand for chips used in electronic products.

India Japan Hyundai Motor KOSPI Stephen Innes European bourses closed

South Korea leads Asia stock gains on auto boost; currencies range-bound

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters