Italy posts 6.766bn euros trade surplus in November
19 Jan 2021
Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 6.766 billion euros ($8.19 billion) in November, compared with a surplus of 5.198 billion euros in the same month of 2019, data showed on Tuesday. Exports rose 1.1% year-on-year, while imports fell 3.2%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.
With European Union countries, Italy registered a November trade surplus of 88 million euros ($106.53 million), compared with a deficit of 234 million euros in 2019.
Exports to EU nations in November were up 0.3% year-on-year, compared to a fall of 1.3% in imports.
