WB's EODB: Pakistan makes major improvements in these areas

  • Out of six reform areas acknowledged in the 2020 report, the highest improvement of 58 points has been made in “starting a business” indicator.
Ali Ahmed 19 Jan 2021

For the second year in a row, Pakistan has managed to improve its position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index and was among the most notable improvers in 2020.

The country has improved its position in the Index by 28 points from 136 to 108.

Out of six reform areas acknowledged in the 2020 report, the highest improvement of 58 points has been made in “starting a business” indicator. Pakistan’s ranking in this indicator has improved from 130 to 72 and is placed at the second position in South Asian countries in terms of ease of starting a business.

These are the areas Pakistan has made improvements in:

Starting a business

Pakistan made starting a business easier by expanding procedures available through the online one-stop shop. This reform applies to both Karachi and Lahore. Furthermore, Pakistan (Lahore) abolished the Labor Department registration fee.

Dealing with construction permits

Pakistan (Karachi) made obtaining a construction permit easier and faster by streamlining the approval process and also made construction safer by ensuring that building quality inspections take place regularly.

Pakistan (Lahore) also made obtaining a construction permit easier and faster by streamlining the approval process and by improving the operational efficiency of its one-stop shop for construction permitting.

Getting electricity

Pakistan made getting electricity easier by enforcing service delivery time frames and by launching an online portal for new applications. Pakistan also increased the transparency of electricity tariff changes. This reform applies to both Karachi and Lahore.

Registering property

Pakistan (Karachi) made property registration faster by making it easier to execute and register a deed at the Office of the Sub-Registrar. Pakistan (Lahore) made registering property easier by increasing the transparency of the land administration system.

Paying taxes

Pakistan made paying taxes easier by introducing online payment modules for value added tax and corporate income tax, and less costly by reducing the corporate income tax rate. This reform applies to both Karachi and Lahore.

Trading across borders

Pakistan made trading across borders easier by enhancing the integration of various agencies in the Web-Based One Customs (WEBOC) electronic system and coordinating joint physical inspections at the port. This reform applies to both Karachi and Lahore.

