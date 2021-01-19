BISP corruption reference: Court to indict ex-BISP chief Farzana Raja, others

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad has decided to indict ex-chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme, Farzana Raja, and others in the corruption reference over alleged embezzlement of funds, local media reported on Tuesday.

The accountability court has summoned the accused to appear in the hearing for indictment on February 15. Farzana Raja and other accused are facing charges of Rs540 million corruption in BISP funds.

NAB Rawalpindi bureau filed the reference against Farzana Raja and other accused. Raja remained chairperson of the BISP from the year 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party government.

The reference comprised of 32 volumes and 19 persons were nominated in the reference. The Executive Board of NAB had approved the filing of reference against Farzana Raja and others in a meeting in December 2019.