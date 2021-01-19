Airstrikes in Iraq kill nine, U.S Central Command denies responsibility

On Tuesday, alleged air strikes carried out by the United States in Southwest Iraq killed at least nine people and injured dozens.

Reports have suggested that the air raid was carried out by the United States, but the U.S Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban stated that "Explosions reported earlier today were not the result of U.S military action".

According to the Iranian-owned Al-Alam channel, at least three explosions took place in the area, targeting sites that belonged to the Iraqi army.

As reported, witnesses saw American drones flying over al-Qaim, near the Syrian border, despite American security officials denying any strike in the region.

Twitter posts from the area showed planes flying overhead and explosions, yet reports remain conflicting. Some sources said the airstrikes targeted Iran-backed militias.

The reports come after the US ramped up its presence in the Middle East in recent weeks, including retaining an aircraft carrier and flying bombers into the region, as the outgoing Trump Administration raised pressure on the Iranian regime.

Iranian-backed militias have been accused of a series of rocket attacks against Baghdad’s Green Zone, where many Western embassies are located, including that of the United States.