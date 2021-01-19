ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 23 (0.48%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 335.33 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,951 Increased By ▲ 224.17 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,149 Increased By ▲ 128.78 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Airstrikes in Iraq kill nine, U.S Central Command denies responsibility

  • On Tuesday, alleged air strikes carried out by the United States in Southwest Iraq killed at least nine people and injured dozens.
  • As reported, witnesses saw American drones flying over al-Qaim, near the Syrian border, despite American security officials denying any strike in the region.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Jan 2021

On Tuesday, alleged air strikes carried out by the United States in Southwest Iraq killed at least nine people and injured dozens.

Reports have suggested that the air raid was carried out by the United States, but the U.S Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban stated that "Explosions reported earlier today were not the result of U.S military action".

According to the Iranian-owned Al-Alam channel, at least three explosions took place in the area, targeting sites that belonged to the Iraqi army.

As reported, witnesses saw American drones flying over al-Qaim, near the Syrian border, despite American security officials denying any strike in the region.

Twitter posts from the area showed planes flying overhead and explosions, yet reports remain conflicting. Some sources said the airstrikes targeted Iran-backed militias.

The reports come after the US ramped up its presence in the Middle East in recent weeks, including retaining an aircraft carrier and flying bombers into the region, as the outgoing Trump Administration raised pressure on the Iranian regime.

Iranian-backed militias have been accused of a series of rocket attacks against Baghdad’s Green Zone, where many Western embassies are located, including that of the United States.

Syria United States Iran iRAQ drones Middle East

Airstrikes in Iraq kill nine, U.S Central Command denies responsibility

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters