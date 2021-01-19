ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
ASC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.59%)
ASL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.46%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
MLCF 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
PIBTL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
TRG 106.10 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.13%)
UNITY 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.29 (0.48%)
BR30 24,647 Increased By ▲ 202.31 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 214.66 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,151 Increased By ▲ 130.76 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports

  • Virus infections in other major economies remained high.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

HANOI: Copper advanced on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected economic data from top consumer China lent support, though rising COVID-19 infections globally weighed on prices and assuaged expectations of a swift economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $7,979.50 a tonne by 0322 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.4% to 58,940 yuan a tonne.

China posted on Monday solid economic growth data in the last quarter of 2020, affirming that the world's second-biggest economy is well on track for a recovery from the pandemic slump.

However, China on Tuesday reported more than 100 new virus cases for the seventh day in its worst domestic outbreak since last March, fuelling worries of further movement curbs that could dampen the economic recovery.

Virus infections in other major economies remained high.

LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,970.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to $18,110 a tonne while zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,694 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium dropped 0.9% to 14,795 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.7% to 14,890 yuan a tonne, while nickel advanced 0.5% to 133,870 yuan a tonne and zinc increased 0.4% to 20,345 yuan a tonne.

copper import LME nickel COVID LME aluminium rose LME copper ShFE aluminium

Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters