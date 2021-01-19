ANL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.59%)
Philippines to buy 20mn doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  • The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MANILA: The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc, the country's presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

Moderna's vaccines adds to the Philippines' deals to buy a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sinovac.

The Philippines has the second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

