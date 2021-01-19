ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.06%)
ASC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.35%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.32%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
JSCL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
PPL 96.79 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.83%)
PRL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.52%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
TRG 106.07 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (3.1%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.75%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 23.07 (0.48%)
BR30 24,635 Increased By ▲ 189.54 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,950 Increased By ▲ 223.24 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 132.7 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

  • Guterres encouraged all parties to implement the terms of the ceasefire "without delay," something he noted.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed "tangible progress" made in recent months in tackling Libya's almost decade-long crisis, in a report submitted Monday to the Security Council in which he demanded all foreign troops and mercenaries leave the country by the week's end.

"Tangible progress was achieved in advancing the UNSMIL-facilitated political, security and economic intra-Libyan dialogues over the last few months," said the document, obtained by AFP and referring to the UN mission in Libya.

Guterres said that "sustained international engagement" in UN-facilitated talks "has generated considerable impetus, demonstrated by tangible progress on the political, security, economic and international humanitarian law and human rights tracks, moving Libya forward on the road to peace, stability and development."

Recognizing that the "Libyan economy is at a precipice," the UN head urged all parties in the drawn-out civil war "to maintain their resolve in reaching a lasting political solution to the conflict, resolving economic issues and alleviating the humanitarian situation for the benefit of all Libyan people."

He also urged all "regional and international actors to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement" agreed upon on October 23 that set out a withdrawal within three months of all foreign troops and mercenaries from the country.

That deadline for withdrawal falls on Saturday, and the UN estimates there are still some 20,000 foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya helping the warring factions, the UN-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli and strongman Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country.

Guterres encouraged all parties to implement the terms of the ceasefire "without delay," something he noted "includes ensuring the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, and the full and unconditional respect of the Security Council arms embargo," which has been in place since the conflict broke out almost a decade ago.

The next meeting of the Security Council on Libya is scheduled for January 28. Britain is preparing a resolution for the UN mission to have a supervisory role and to monitor the departure of foreign forces from Libya to ensure the terms of October agreement are met.

Libya Khalifa Haftar Britain National Unity in Tripoli UN mission Security Council arms embargo Libyan economy UNSMIL

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters