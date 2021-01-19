‘Mills in Punjab produced 1.9m tons of sugar so far’

LAHORE: Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo said on Monday that the mills in the province so far produced 1.9 million tons of sugar.

Talking to Business Recorder, he claimed that sugarcane is available in abundance and crushing would continue. He also hoped that the production of white refined commodity would remain higher this year. He also brushed away rumours of shortage of sugar or sugarcane in the province. He said some vested elements wanted to spread such rumours to push the prices of sugar up. He vowed that no such effort would be allowed to succeed.

Meanwhile, the prices of sugar in Akbari market dropped to Rs8750-8800 per 100 kilograms. Lahore Sugar Dealers Association (LSDA) President Asghar Butt said that the commodity price had dropped by Rs1-1.5 per kilogram after reaching Rs89 per kilogram. He also claimed that ex-mill prices of sugar had dropped to Rs8500 per 100 kilogram thus hopefully prices in the wholesale market would also drop further in days to come.

