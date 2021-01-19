ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Glass is more than half full

“Allah has been very kind to us Pakistanis.” “Well…..” “Why you ungrateful….” “Well I ...
Anjum Ibrahim 19 Jan 2021

“Allah has been very kind to us Pakistanis.”

“Well…..”

“Why you ungrateful….”

“Well I personally am very grateful to Allah but if you talk collectively then you know I can’t make ends meet any longer, I liked to travel PIA and can’t do so any longer – at least not to Europe, I used to enjoy.…”

“The glass is more than half full according to me. Look at the Panama case – nothing to do with us, all to do with the Mossack Fonseca website being hacked by was it a bunch of Germans and viola Nawaz Sharif and his family was exposed. For us a Godsend…”

“That’s true – I mean Musharraf with all the tax payers’ money available to him was not able to unearth the Sharif wealth and…”

“He should have hired Ehtesabur Rehman who may have undertaken the exercise for a million bucks while the Broadsheet firm has cost us….”

“Mr Rehman remains a Nawaz Sharif supporter, he has benefited considerably from that association so…”

“OK but what about the Banana Man, the other PPP’s Rehman ….”

“Same constraints as PML-N’s Rehman and with the Pakistan Democratic Movement…”

“Yeah, yeah but The Khan has his own Rehman – Shahzad Akbar who is on the defensive these days courtesy Broadsheet’s CEO’s allegations…”

“He will survive – everyone has survived except a couple of Jehangir Tareen…”

“Alright, alright anyway going back to the act of God helping us as a nation there was a PIA crash in Karachi and the pilots licenses…”

“Don’t be facetious, all died, and that led to suspension of PIA…”

“It will be restored so sayeth The Khan’s Aviation Czar Ghulam Sarwar with no relevant education or experience in…”

“See Sarwar, a generalist, can’t convince you which is precisely why The Khan has experts who can convince him of the rightness of their decisions…”

“Since when did Sarwar become a generalist?”

“All ministers are generalists….”

“Hmmm, then there is the Indian fake news network, then there is the Arnab Goswami revelation and….”

“I hope you are not being facetious.”

“God is kind to us I say….”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahzad Akbar PPP Pakistan Democratic Movement Jehangir tareen Arnab goswami Nawaz Shairf Mossack Fonseca Musharraf PIA crash

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Glass is more than half full

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.