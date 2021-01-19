PARTLY FACETIOUS: Glass is more than half full

“Allah has been very kind to us Pakistanis.”

“Well…..”

“Why you ungrateful….”

“Well I personally am very grateful to Allah but if you talk collectively then you know I can’t make ends meet any longer, I liked to travel PIA and can’t do so any longer – at least not to Europe, I used to enjoy.…”

“The glass is more than half full according to me. Look at the Panama case – nothing to do with us, all to do with the Mossack Fonseca website being hacked by was it a bunch of Germans and viola Nawaz Sharif and his family was exposed. For us a Godsend…”

“That’s true – I mean Musharraf with all the tax payers’ money available to him was not able to unearth the Sharif wealth and…”

“He should have hired Ehtesabur Rehman who may have undertaken the exercise for a million bucks while the Broadsheet firm has cost us….”

“Mr Rehman remains a Nawaz Sharif supporter, he has benefited considerably from that association so…”

“OK but what about the Banana Man, the other PPP’s Rehman ….”

“Same constraints as PML-N’s Rehman and with the Pakistan Democratic Movement…”

“Yeah, yeah but The Khan has his own Rehman – Shahzad Akbar who is on the defensive these days courtesy Broadsheet’s CEO’s allegations…”

“He will survive – everyone has survived except a couple of Jehangir Tareen…”

“Alright, alright anyway going back to the act of God helping us as a nation there was a PIA crash in Karachi and the pilots licenses…”

“Don’t be facetious, all died, and that led to suspension of PIA…”

“It will be restored so sayeth The Khan’s Aviation Czar Ghulam Sarwar with no relevant education or experience in…”

“See Sarwar, a generalist, can’t convince you which is precisely why The Khan has experts who can convince him of the rightness of their decisions…”

“Since when did Sarwar become a generalist?”

“All ministers are generalists….”

“Hmmm, then there is the Indian fake news network, then there is the Arnab Goswami revelation and….”

“I hope you are not being facetious.”

“God is kind to us I say….”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021