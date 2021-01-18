Pakistan
Broadsheet case exposes Sharif's family 76 properties worth 800 million dollars: Fawad
- And they (PML-N) ask to leave the matter of Nawaz Sharif's properties and move forward. How can we move forward leaving this issue, he questioned?
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said broadsheet case was a new sensation that had exposed Nawaz Sharif family's 76 properties worth 800 million dollar.
"The 76 properties of Nawaz Sharif's family have been valued at 800 million dollars according to the broadsheet facts and this is what London court is also saying", the federal minister stated this in a tweet.
And they (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz) ask to leave the matter of Nawaz Sharif's properties and move forward. How can we move forward leaving this issue, he questioned?
