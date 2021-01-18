Markets
Turkey postpones tender to buy 400,000 tonnes wheat
HAMBURG: Turkey's state grain board TMO has postponed an international tender to purchase a total of about 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Monday.
The was originally due to close on Tuesday, Jan. 19, but will now close on Friday, Jan. 22, they said.
The reason was believed to be bad weather with snow in Turkey disrupting transport of participants to the tender meeting, traders said.
