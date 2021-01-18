Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

(Karachi) As part of anti-government campaign, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) has announced to hold a new round of protest rallies and public gatherings in different cities, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference after the PDM's steering committee meeting on Monday, opposition alliance head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the PDM has decided to hold a 'Million March' in Karachi on January 21 and Kashmir rally in Rawalpindi's Liaqat Bagh on February 5.

Besides, he said that the PDM will hold public gatherings in Hyderabad and Sialkot on February 9 and 13 respectively. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the final date of 'Long March' will be decided in PDM's next meetings.

Fazl maintained that the opposition alliance will also hold a sit-in at Election Commission of Pakistan tomorrow (January 19) to press the ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said the meeting discussed the strategy for Tuesday's protest outside the ECP and it was decided that the PDM leadership will enthusiastically stage a protest demonstration in front of the Election Commission regarding the foreign funding case.

The PDM head said that the foreign funding case is the country's biggest scandal whose central character he said was Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We will demand the ECP to immediately give a decision on the crime which has been accepted," he said, adding that further delays were giving rise to doubts and suspicions.