Petition moved in LHC against PDM’s sit-in outside ECP

A plea has been moved in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

As per details, the plea was filled by Advocate Azhar Siddique in which he asked the court to pass a ruling against the PDM’s sit-in out the ECP.

He stated that the opposition is trying to build pressure on the country’s supreme electoral body.

The applicant stated that the institution works as per law and the protest of opposition outside the commission is a bid to interfere in the in its working.

It is worth to mention here that the 11-party opposition alliance has announced to stage a sit-in outside the ECP’s office tomorrow (Tuesday).

The government has announced not to stop PDM from protest but warned that the law will take its course, if the writ of the state was challenged.