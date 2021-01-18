ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Another cold wave likely to hit Karachi in last week of January: report

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted cold and dry weather in the city as minimum temperature recorded at 10.0 ºCelsius.
  • Minimum temperature was recorded -14 Celsius in Skardu, -12 at Gopis, Astore and Leh, -08 at Anantnag, -07 at Bagrote, -06 in Gilgit, Hunza and Srinagar, -05 in Shopian, Parachinar and Ziarat.
BR Web Desk 18 Jan 2021

Another cold wave is likely to hit Karachi, as mercury is expected to drop as low as 06 ºCelsius in the last week of January, Met office said on Monday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted cold and dry weather in the city as minimum temperature recorded at 10.0 ºCelsius.

The maximum temperature in daytime expected to reach 29 ºCelsius.

As per the forecast, the northeastern winds are blowing in city with 11 kilometres per hour wind speed. The cold wave that was continued in the port city for more than two weeks became less severe recently.

In a severe cold spell in Karachi, minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius, as the city recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year eve.

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was recorded -14 Celsius in Skardu, -12 at Gopis, Astore and Leh, -08 at Anantnag, -07 at Bagrote, -06 in Gilgit, Hunza and Srinagar, -05 in Shopian, Parachinar and Ziarat.

