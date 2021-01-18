ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Monthly Passenger Car Sales Drop by 6pc in December 2020

  • The sale and production of passenger cars in Pakistan has dropped in December 2020, according to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).
  • 1300 cc and Above contributed the most to this drop in passenger car sales.
BR Web Desk 18 Jan 2021

The sale and production of passenger cars in Pakistan has dropped in the month of December 2020, according to the monthly data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The monthly sales of passenger cars have been decreasing consistently from September 2020 and dropped by 6 percent in December 2020 to 11,247 cars as compared to 11,914 in November 2020.

Source: PAMA
Source: PAMA

However, the car sales were still higher by almost 13 percent in December 2020 as compared to sales in the same month last year. Moreover, the cumulative car sales also witnessed a year-on-year increase of 13 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year of 2020-21 as consumer demand was restored in the country.

It is important to note that the greatest decrease in passenger car sales was observed for the 1300 cc and above category, with sales falling by around 23 percent in December 2020 as compared to sales in November 2020.

However, sales for 1000 cc and below cars increased by 19 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Source: PAMA
Source: PAMA

Moreover, production and sales of Toyota Yaris decreased the greatest by 38 percent amongst all 1300 and above passenger cars. On the other hand, the production of Suzuki Swift dropped by 100 percent, according to the data reported by PAMA.

auto auto sales Auto industry cars Production car sales car production Automakers auto industries Sales of new cars

