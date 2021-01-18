Sports
Australia set India 328 to win decisive Test
18 Jan 2021
BRISBANE: India were set 328 to win the decisive fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane after they bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four on Monday.
Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 5-73, but he was well supported by Shardul Thakur who claimed 4-61.
Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.
