ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
ASC 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.5%)
BOP 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.32%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.59%)
FCCL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.52%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.32%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.59%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.33%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.81%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.82%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
TRG 103.41 Increased By ▲ 6.18 (6.36%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 11.96 (0.25%)
BR30 24,664 Increased By ▲ 157.32 (0.64%)
KSE100 45,983 Increased By ▲ 51.62 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 9.19 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia set India 328 to win decisive Test

  • Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.
AFP 18 Jan 2021

BRISBANE: India were set 328 to win the decisive fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane after they bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four on Monday.

Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 5-73, but he was well supported by Shardul Thakur who claimed 4-61.

Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.

India David Warner Steve Smith Test in Brisbane Gabba Mohammad Siraj

Australia set India 328 to win decisive Test

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters