ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
ASC 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.5%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.93%)
KAPCO 40.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.51%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.86%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 15.89 (0.33%)
BR30 24,673 Increased By ▲ 166.33 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,986 Increased By ▲ 55.23 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may slide more to $54.07

  • Resistance is at $55.21, a break above could lead to a gain into $55.58-$56.17 range.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may slide more to $54.07 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The drop from the Jan 13 high of $57.42 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to travel to $54.39, its 100% projection level.

A fall to $54.39 will increase the chance of a further loss to $54.07.

The pattern from the Jan. 8 to Jan. 15 looks like a head-and-shoulders, which suggests a lower target around $53.

Resistance is at $55.21, a break above could lead to a gain into $55.58-$56.17 range.

On the daily chart, even though it is too early to assume a trend reversal, the big black candlestick on Jan. 15 does suggest a further dip. Most likely, oil would fall to $53.13, the 238.2% projection level of an uptrend from $39.34.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil Well Singapore based Palm Oil Analytics CRU Group

Brent oil may slide more to $54.07

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters