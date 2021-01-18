ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
Copper rises as China's speedy economic growth lifts demand outlook

Reuters 18 Jan 2021

HANOI: Copper prices in London advanced on Monday as top metals consumer China posted stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, boosting demand confidence.

China's economy grew 6.5% in the previous quarter, faster than the 6.1% forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll, ending a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained solidly poised to expand further this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $7,963.50 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while aluminium advanced 0.1% to $1,993 a tonne and nickel increased 1.2% to $18,125 a tonne.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8% to 58,730 yuan ($9,059.78) a tonne, recouping some of earlier losses of as much as 1.5% before the Chinese data was released.

ShFE aluminium edged up 0.1% to 14,885 yuan a tonne, nickel increased 0.3% to 134,600 yuan a tonne, while zinc dropped 1.2% to 20,285 yuan a tonne.

