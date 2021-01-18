ANL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
ASC 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
ASL 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
AVN 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.39%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.48%)
FFL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.37%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.89%)
JSCL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.13%)
KAPCO 40.87 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.46%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
PPL 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.83%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.74%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
TRG 103.69 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (6.64%)
UNITY 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.21%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 12.78 (0.26%)
BR30 24,674 Increased By ▲ 166.83 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,993 Increased By ▲ 62.15 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 20.84 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea's Moon urges Biden admin to follow up on Kim, Trump summit

  • Moon said the issue of joint South Korea-US military drills, which Pyongyang has long condemned as a rehearsal for war, can be discussed by reviving an inter-Korean military panel.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that US President-elect Joe Biden should hold talks with North Korea to build on progress that President Donald Trump had made with leader Kim Jong Un.

Biden takes office on Wednesday amid a prolonged stalemate in negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes in exchange for US sanctions relief.

Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington, said he will seek an early chance to promote North Korea as Biden's foreign policy priority so that he will follow through on an agreement reached by Trump and Kim at their first summit in Singapore.

The two leaders vowed to establish new relations and work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in that joint statement, but their second summit and ensuing working-level talks fell apart.

"The inauguration of the Biden administration would provide a turning point to newly start US-North Korea dialogue, South-North dialogue, to inherit the achievements that were made under the Trump administration," Moon told a New Year news conference.

"The dialogues can pick up the pace if we restart from the Singapore declaration and seek concrete measures in the negotiations."

Kim vowed to beef up nuclear capabilities at the ruling Workers' Party's rare congress last week, and that pledge highlighted the need to reopen negotiations for a peace deal, Moon said.

Moon said the issue of joint South Korea-US military drills, which Pyongyang has long condemned as a rehearsal for war, can be discussed by reviving an inter-Korean military panel.

Moon also called for a diplomatic solution with Japan to prevent the planned sale of Japanese corporate assets to compensate victims of forced labour, saying it would be "undesirable" for bilateral relations.

The two countries are at odds over legacies from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, and some former labourers have secured a court order to seize domestic properties of Japanese firms.

Kim Jong Un Moon Jae in Pyongyang South Korean president biden administration New Year news conference South Korea US military drills

South Korea's Moon urges Biden admin to follow up on Kim, Trump summit

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters