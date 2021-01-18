ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,141

  • The reported death toll rose by 214 to 46,633, the tally showed.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,141 to 2,040,659, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 214 to 46,633, the tally showed.

Germany Robert Koch Institute coronavirus cases infectious diseases

