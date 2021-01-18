World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,141
18 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,141 to 2,040,659, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 214 to 46,633, the tally showed.
