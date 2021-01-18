ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Navalny detained on return to Russia

AFP 18 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Russia detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at a Moscow airport on Sunday shortly after he landed on a flight from Berlin. The country's prison service, the FSIN, said in a statement it had detained Navalny at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for "multiple violations" of a 2014 suspended sentence for fraud charges.

"He will be held in custody" until a court ruling, it added. The FSIN said that it had "repeatedly warned" Navalny, who for the past five months was in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack, over failing to appear at the FSIN twice a month.

It said that while it had suspended those conditions while the 44-year-old opposition figure was in hospital in Berlin, he could have fulfilled them once again after checking out in September.

Alexei Navalny fraud Navalny multiple violations FSIN

