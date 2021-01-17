SC fixes NAB's appeal cancellation of bail granted to Speaker Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case on Thursday (January 22).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear the case filed by NAB.

The NAB had alleged that accused Agha Siraj Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs 1.6 billion along with other co-accused who were his family members.

The court has issued notices to the Prosecutor General NAB and other parties.