Nationwide polio drive: Report reveals 98 percent of the set target achieved across Pakistan

(Karachi) In a major milestone, the government's first anti-polio drive for this year has achieved 98 percent of the set target across Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.

As per a report compiled by the Anti-Polio Task Force, the drive received an overwhelming response and with the cooperation of the parents 98 percent target of the drive was achieved.

It highlighted that over 40 million children under the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops by the vaccinators.

The report stated that 99 percent of the target of vaccinating the children against the crippling disease was achieved in Punjab and Sindh provinces, while 96 percent and 95 percent targets were achieved in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir 99 percent of the set target of the drive was achieved while the 100% target was achieved in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 2,87000 vaccinators took part in the anti-polio drive across the country, who were trained before the campaign in compliance with the coronavirus related SOPs.

On January 11, a five-day national polio immunisation drive commenced to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan. A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops were also administered to children aged six to 59 months during the campaign. The aim of the drive is to build general immunity among susceptible children to protect them from polio and other diseases.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said, “Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. This is key to reduce the immunity gap and to protect our children against polio and other diseases."

He added that the government is committed to reach the goal of a polio-free Pakistan which requires full support of the nation, especially from communities and the parents and caregivers of children under the age of five years.