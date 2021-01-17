Cold wave: Karachi to experience chilly weather in upcoming week: PMD

(Karachi) The city will experience another cold wave as mercury is expected to drop to six degrees in the upcoming week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted.

As per details, Karachi will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature especially on Sunday and Monday. Cold and dry weather along with fog is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

On Sunday, Karachi reported a minimum of nine degrees with 63 percent humidity in the air.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed motorways and the National Highway in various parts of Punjab and Sindh causing poor visibility.

Motorway section M-3 from Faizpur to Abdul Hakeem was closed for traffic due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Motorway section M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan was also closed for vehicles for the same reason, the Motorway Police said.

Motorway section M-5 from Multan to Sukkur was also closed for vehicular traffic in the morning.

Swat Motorway was closed from Colonel Sher Khan Interchange to Chakdara and the motorway section from Multan to Khaniwal was closed for vehicles as fog blanketed the road, the Motorway Police said.

Fog also covered the National Highway at Lahore, Chauhang, Mohlanwal, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Jimbir, Pattoki, Okara, Habibabad, Renala Khurd, Sahiwal, Harappa, Cheechawatani, Kasuwal, Iqbal Nagar, Mian Channu, Khaniwal and Multan, according to the road police.

Fog also covered Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, Tirinda, Mohammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

The visibility range at the sections of National Highway affected by fog has been upto 30 metres, the Motorway Police said.