Four injured in blast on Quetta’s Sariab Road

QUETTA: At least four people were injured in a blast near a passenger bus on Quetta’s Sariab Road on Saturday.

On being informed police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the wounded to the hospital. Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police, along with the bomb disposal squad reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident went underway.

An official of the bomb disposal squad said that it was a home-mad device packed with five-kilogram explosive material. Motive behind the explosion was yet to be ascertained, the official said. Meanwhile, Balochistan home minister condemned the incident and directed authorities concerned to submit a report at the earliest. He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded people.

The home minister said that the culprit involved in the incident will be taken to task.