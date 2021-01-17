ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt contemplating removing customs duty on cotton yarn

17 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: Government is contemplating removing custom duty after withdrawing the 5% import duty on cotton yarn and in this connection the final decision will be taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) within the next couple of days, said Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

He was talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) headed by its President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed. Other office bearers of different trade bodies also joined him through Zoom.

Abdul Razzak Dawood appreciated the entrepreneurship of Pakistani industrialists and exporters who succeeded in enhancing textile export by 7.79% during July-December despite coronavirus related restrictions. He also mentioned the in time decision of the Government to open the industrial sector played a major role in stabilizing the economy in addition to keeping the jobs intact of the millions of workers and overcoming the major threat of hunger and poverty by daily wage earners.

Advisor to the PM said that our industrialists also fully adhered to the coronavirus SOPs and continued their exports during the lockdown period. Most of the units are now working with 100% of its installed capacity while export oriented units are facing shortage of skilled manpower for their third shift.

“Recommendation to withdraw customs duty has also been recommended and would be implemented after the approval of ECC,” he said and added that a 3-year rationalization plan is also being prepared which will cover a number of sectors including textile, plastic, chemicals, engineering, pharmaceutical and food. The Advisor said that a digital system is being implemented for labor inspection in different industrial units which will be a part of “ease of doing business”. Similarly efforts have also been expedited to reduce “cost of doing business” and added that restoration of zero-rating regime is on top of the agenda. Regarding electricity and gas tariffs, Razzak Dawood said that these utilities would be provided at 6.5 cents and 7.5 dollar per MMBTU. “These rates have also been made an integral part of the proposed textile policy 2020-25,” he added.

He said that he was also making serious efforts to extend a long-term financing scheme to the SME sector and this case has already been forwarded to ECC for final approval. He further said that the Government is making serious efforts to provide raw material to the embroidery sector so that it could compete in the global markets. About sick industrial units, Abdul Razak Dawood said that positive break through has been witnessed and some units have already started its operation partially.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs also fully supported the genuine demands of the business community.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Govt contemplating removing customs duty on cotton yarn

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.