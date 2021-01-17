ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Euronext wheat futures hit 7-1/2-year high

Reuters 17 Jan 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures rose on Thursday to remain near a 7-1/2 year high, as the possibility leading supplier Russia will increase an export tax kept traders focused on tightening global supply.

March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 2.50 euros, or 1.1%, at 229.25 euros ($277.97) a tonne by 1541 GMT.

On Wednesday the contract had climbed as much as 3.7% to 232.75 euros, a front-month level not seen since May 2013, as speculation over what export levy Russia might apply roiled the market.

A weaker euro also lent support to Euronext, although chart resistance at 230 euros and some farmer selling following this week’s highs curbed momentum while the market awaited the outcome of Russia’s export tax discussions, traders said.

Russia’s agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it had proposed an increase in the wheat export tax to 45 euros ($55) per tonne starting from March 15.

The country’s economy ministry had said on Tuesday the government would consider changes to the tax by the end of this week.

An existing Russian plan to introduce a 25 euro per tonne wheat export levy from mid-February, in an effort to cool domestic prices, has already pushed up Russian export prices and led forecasters to reduce estimates for the country’s exports.

“The possibility that Russia’s export tax could be increased at the end of the week has lit the powder keg,” consultancy Strategie Grains said in a report.

In Germany, standard milling wheat with 12% protein for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 3 euros over Paris March, down from 3.5 euros over on Wednesday.

“Germany could win business but we have already sold a lot, importers are anyway not rushing to buy wheat this week because of the rise in prices,” a German trader said.

“Following the unwillingness of Russian exporters to offer in the Egyptian tender this week, the trade will be closely watching the level of Russian participation in upcoming tenders, especially Turkey.”

