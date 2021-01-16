Govt seriously carrying out across board accountability against corrupts: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Saturday said the government was seriously carrying out across the board accountability process against the corrupt elements and plunderers.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption had recovered huge amount from the looters and the amount would be utilized for the welfare and development of the country and masses, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said both the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had done massive corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

He disclosed the PML-N bigwigs including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had obtained the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from dictator Pervez Musharaf to travel the abroad. He categorically stated that nobody could get the NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was standing with his principles to completely wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.

Usman Dar said the last PML-N government had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans, but the incumbent government has stabled the national economy through prudent policies.