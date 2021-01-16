Punjab govt issues fresh instructions for school opening from Monday

Amid coronavirus, the Punjab Government has issued fresh instructions for school scheduled to reopen from January 18.

As per the notification issued by the School Education Department on Friday informed the schools about the decisions taken in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC).

It said that rules have been developed in line with the federal education ministry’s notification issued on January 5.

Students from all the educational institutes will attend classes on alternative days. The student ratio must remain at a 50% on each day, read the notification.

The provincial department stated that the board examinations for SSC and HSSC students will be held in May and June.

It said that the Accelerated learning Programme (ALP) communicated earlier shall continue to be followed by the Public Schools.

Assessment criteria and Examinations schedule for 5th and 8th grade shall be communicated separately by the Punjab Examination Commission, further in the notification.

The department reminded all schools to “ensure strict implementations of SOPs” that have been communicated over time by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab.

“School timing shall be observed as per previous practice in winter season,” added the notification.