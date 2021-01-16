Climbers reach historic height during K2 winter expedition

In a bid to scale K2, the world’s second highest mountain, in winter, a team of climbers from Nepal reached the ‘Camp Four” (7,800 metres) on Friday, becoming the first group to this high during the season.

The world’s second highest peak has never been climbed during the winter. However, this year over a dozen of adventure enthusiasts climbers from United States, Iceland, Spain and Nepal arrived in Pakistan to scale the mountain this year despite the risk of avalanches, powerful winds, and temperatures falling as low as minus 65 degrees.

Over 300 climbers during the spring and summer have climbed to the top of the mountain. There had been only five winter attempts before 2019.

On Friday, while the four climbers made it to Camp Four, Pakistani Ali Sadpara and Nepal’s Nirmal Purja were also on their way to the same altitude from Camp 3.

Reports suggest that Sherpas Mingma David, Mingma Tenzing, Mingma Gyalze and Sona might be able to make it to the summit on Saturday and claim the last great prize the world of mountaineering has to offer.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the weather will be clear on Saturday, which might enable the summit climb.

Moreover, Jangbu Sherpa, a climber from Nepal, received head injuries on Friday and was shifted to the Base Camp for treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that 86 climbers have died on the slopes of the savage mountain.