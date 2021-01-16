World
Washington to see 'new normal' for security after Biden inauguration: DC mayor
16 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Friday that even after the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 the city will have to maintain heightened security in light of the Capitol rights.
Asked if the extensive security measures around the city would be reversed after the inauguration, Bowser said, "We are going to go back to a new normal," she said.
"I think our entire country is going to have to deal with how our intelligence apparatus, security apparatus at every level deal with a very real and present threat to our nation."
