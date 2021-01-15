World
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
- Washington blacklisted seven entities and two individuals in sanctions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and Iranian shipping entities.
15 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran in the final days of US President Donald Trump's term before it ends Jan. 20.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in statements said Washington blacklisted seven entities and two individuals in sanctions related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and Iranian shipping entities, as well as slapping sanctions on Iranian entities for activities related to conventional arms proliferation.
Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar
Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi
Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund
Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates
Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel
Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Read more stories
Comments