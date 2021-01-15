It might be time to ‘rein in’ media after DC riots: says AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that Congress is looking into media literacy initiatives, including a commission to help "rein in" misinformation in wake of last week’s deadly breach of the US Capitol.

The Squad members had a lengthy discussion on the aftermath of Capitol riot on Instagram live stream.

The “Squad” member accused the mainstream media of “spewing disinformation” ahead of the deadly riot in which five people died.

She said that there is absolutely a commission that’s being discussed but it seems to be more investigating in style rather than truth and reconciliation.

Ocasio-Cortez further said that she doesn’t think that several members of Congress in some of her discussions have brought up media literacy because that is part of what happened here.

“We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation,” she said.

“It’s one thing to have differentiating opinions, but it’s another thing entirely to just say things that are false, so that’s something that we’re looking into.”