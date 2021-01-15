ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper retreats, zinc near 2-month low on coronavirus surge

  • Data on Friday showed Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring.
  • There's still considerable threats and challenges, all is not rosy with the virus and economic recovery.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

LONDON: Copper prices dropped on Friday and zinc touched the lowest in nearly two months as investors trimmed some of their bullish positions on the back of rising coronavirus cases around the world, threatening economic growth.

Data on Friday showed Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring, while the number of coronavirus infections in Germany rose above 2 million.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $7,989.50 a tonne in official trading, having risen earlier in the session to a one-week high on US President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

"There's still considerable threats and challenges, all is not rosy with the virus and economic recovery. And when Biden takes office, there could be tighter lockdown rules in Q1, so that could affect US economic activity," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"Copper has been very extended and very crowded, so it's not surprising to see traders trimming their positions. Since Q4 last year, there have been a lot of macro funds trading in the base metals space."

LME zinc fell to $2,709 a tonne, the lowest since Nov. 18, before paring losses to $2,720, down 1.3%.

Fitch Solutions analysts see base metals prices easing in the coming months, saying in a note: "The broader, deeper and strong 2021 economic recovery generally expected by investors is now probably already priced in."

  • Top copper producer Codelco is ratcheting up precautionary measures against the coronavirus at its mines amid a recent uptick in infections in the country.

  • The discount of LME cash nickel to the three month contract dropped to $30 a tonne, the weakest since late October, from $53.70 just three days ago. This indicates tighter availability of LME inventory supplies.

  • ShFE copper inventories fell to their lowest in more than nine years at 73,685 tonnes.

  • LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $1,998.50 a tonne in official activity, nickel dropped 1.6% to $17,997, lead shed 1.5% to $1,999 and tin rose 0.3% to $21,075.

Copper Copper prices Zinc prices LME copper copper market

Copper retreats, zinc near 2-month low on coronavirus surge

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters