France's Total quits top US oil lobby over climate policies

LONDON: French energy giant Total said on Friday it will pull out of the American Petroleum Institute, the country's main oil lobby, due to divergences over climate policies.

Total said in a statement that it will not renew its 2021 membership with the API following a review of the lobby's positions which were "partially aligned" with Total's.

Those include API's support for the rollback of US regulation on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas and differing positions over assigning a price to carbon emissions.