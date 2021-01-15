Business & Finance
France's Total quits top US oil lobby over climate policies
LONDON: French energy giant Total said on Friday it will pull out of the American Petroleum Institute, the country's main oil lobby, due to divergences over climate policies.
Total said in a statement that it will not renew its 2021 membership with the API following a review of the lobby's positions which were "partially aligned" with Total's.
Those include API's support for the rollback of US regulation on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas and differing positions over assigning a price to carbon emissions.
