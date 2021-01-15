Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like app by June 2021

Pakistan is planning to launch its own WhatsApp-like messaging app by June 2021 which will be equipped with all modern communication features.

The development was made after recent security concerns raised by global users and masses in Pakistan over WhatsApp new privacy policy.

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Aminul Haque said that ‘Smart Office’ app will be launched by the Pakistani government by June 2021.

Orders to develop the app were issued by the federal cabinet and it will be for government employees. Haque added that it is now necessary to expedite work on the Personal Data Protection Bill.

The federal minister said that the government is fully aware of concerns of WhatsApp users over its policy update and privacy rights of the users could not be violated.

“WhatsApp should have taken opinion from users before updating its policy and no company is allowed to impose its decisions to its users through constraints.”

“The policy should be the same for global users. The new policy will not be effective in some countries including Europe, Brazil and the United States.”