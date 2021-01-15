ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.04%)
BR30 24,591 Increased By ▲ 82.62 (0.34%)
KSE100 46,027 Increased By ▲ 37.73 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,168 Decreased By ▼ -9.88 (-0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks set for weekly loss; Indivior jumps

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5%, with mining and construction stocks declining the most.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

British shares dropped on Friday and were set to close the week lower as fresh lockdowns and rising virus cases dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery, while drugmaker Indivior gained on higher revenue forecast.

The British economy will take more than two years to recover to its pre-coronavirus level, a Reuters poll found, with more than 70 economists saying it would contract 1.4% this quarter.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5%, with mining and construction stocks declining the most.

The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, its first monthly fall in output since the depths of an initial COVID-19 lockdown in April, as new movement restrictions were imposed, but the drop was much lower than the average forecast.

Aircraft parts supplier Meggitt gained 3.0% after it said the recent launch of COVID-19 vaccines and pent-up demand could support a recovery in civil aviation this year.

Indivior Plc gained 6.2% after raising its annual revenue forecast, while AstraZeneca slipped 0.3% even after its cancer drug Imfinzi received approvals in Europe and Britain.

AstraZeneca COVID19 cancer drug drugmaker Indivior pre coronavirus blue chip FTSE 100 index Indivior Plc Imfinzi

London stocks set for weekly loss; Indivior jumps

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters