Microsoft increases file upload size to 250GB for OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint

  • As remote work and learning increases, Microsoft announced that it will soon be increasing its upload limit to 250 GB from 100 GB for OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Jan 2021
Reuters: Microsoft
Reuters: Microsoft

As remote work and learning increases, Microsoft announced that it will soon be increasing its upload limit to 250 GB from 100 GB for OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.

Microsoft explains in a recent blog post that the company was able to achieve the 250 GB limit by optimizing storage for upload performance. In other words, each uploaded file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key. Then, all the files are backed up in Azure Storage to ensure high availability and performance. Through this, Microsoft makes sure that its users can easily upload and download their large files whenever and wherever they need them.

This will be the second time Microsoft increases its file upload sizes. Last July, the company increased its upload limit to 100 GB from 15GB, as reported by The Verge.

This is great news especially for those who are working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing storage and sharing issues with large projects like scientific datasets, CAD files, and 4K and 8K videos.

Even for those who use OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint for personal storage, this increase in the upload limit will allow them to upload larger photo and video files.

This new limit will start rolling out by the end of January 2021 and it can be expected that the new limit will available for everyone by the end of this quarter.

Microsoft work from home internet technology remote work drives Microsoft Teams digitization OneDrive SharePoint

