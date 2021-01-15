ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
UK to step up coronavirus vaccinations: FT

  • The government is preparing to vaccinate all individuals over the age of 50 by mid- to late March, The Times reported on Friday citing Whitehall sources.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Scottish government document.

The government will have secured enough vaccines to inoculate most of the 15 million most vulnerable people that it aims to vaccinate by mid-February, the report said.

The document, which was published online by the Scottish government on Wednesday and was later withdrawn, showed that vaccines from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc are scheduled to arrive in significant quantities in the early summer, the FT said.

The government is preparing to vaccinate all individuals over the age of 50 by mid- to late March, The Times reported on Friday citing Whitehall sources.

The Scottish government expects to receive 309,000 doses from next week, which equates to almost 3.8 million across the UK, according to the FT report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain is targeting a 24-hour, seven-day-a week COVID-19 vaccination programme as soon as possible.

