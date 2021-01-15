ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.24%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 167.86 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,108 Increased By ▲ 118.84 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,203 Increased By ▲ 25.57 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise ahead of US stimulus plan, NZ flat

  • Oil Search gained 3.1%, followed by Woodside Petroleum, up 2%.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Australian shares advanced on Friday as investors anticipated a $1.9 trillion stimulus package from US President-elect Joe Biden to kick-start the economy and speed up response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 6,715.3 points by 2314 GMT, but was still on track for a small weekly loss.

Antipodean stocks had been bereft of clear direction this week as investors awaited details of the US stimulus package, digested news of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and eyed upcoming corporate earnings.

Biden is set to propose a fresh spending package aimed at boosting the US coronavirus vaccine program and providing more direct relief for US households.

Tech stocks led the way on Australia's benchmark bourse as they added 1.2%.

Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay rose 3.9% and Altium gained 2.1%.

The mining sub-index rose more than 1%, with Champion Iron adding 4.2% and Orocobre gaining 2.6%.

Shares of mining heavyweights BHP and Fortescue rose 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks were up 1.5% as oil prices firmed overnight on the back of a weak dollar and bullish signals from Chinese import data.

Oil Search gained 3.1%, followed by Woodside Petroleum, up 2%.

Advances outnumbered decliners by 710 to 412, a 1.7-to-1 ratio. There were 83 new highs and 39 new lows.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly flat at 13,107.29 points. The index was poised to lose more than 3% for the week.

Australian shares Coronavirus Vaccine S&P/ASX 200 index S&P/ASX 200 index rose Woodside Petroleum Ltd Altium

Australia shares rise ahead of US stimulus plan, NZ flat

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters