TSMC shares rise more than 5% after record high quarterly results

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

TAIPEI: Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) rose as much as 5% to a record high on Friday after the chipmaker reported record quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for high-end chips.

The world's top contract chipmaker on Thursday posted its best-ever quarterly profit and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast "multiple years of growth opportunities".

