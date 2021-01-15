Business & Finance
TSMC shares rise more than 5% after record high quarterly results
- The world's top contract chipmaker on Thursday posted its best-ever quarterly profit and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast.
15 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) rose as much as 5% to a record high on Friday after the chipmaker reported record quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for high-end chips.
The world's top contract chipmaker on Thursday posted its best-ever quarterly profit and hiked revenue and capital spending estimates to record levels as it forecast "multiple years of growth opportunities".
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
TSMC shares rise more than 5% after record high quarterly results
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll
LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence
Read more stories
Comments