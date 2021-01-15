ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.76%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 113.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.87%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.48%)
HASCOL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
HUBC 86.31 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.07%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.34%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.59%)
PPL 97.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
TRG 97.54 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.46%)
UNITY 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,879 Increased By ▲ 10.89 (0.22%)
BR30 24,670 Increased By ▲ 161.82 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,101 Increased By ▲ 111.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,196 Increased By ▲ 18.03 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE-Indian prices hold steady, Thai rates hit 8-month high on stronger baht

  • Meanwhile, Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice to boost depleted reserves, amid a surge in prices.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Prices of rice from top exporter India held at a four-month high this week, while a stronger baht pushed Thai rates to an eight-month peak.

Rates for India's 5% broken parboiled variety were unchanged at $383-$390 per tonne, holding at the highest level since September 2020.

Supplies from the summer-sown crop have been rising but domestic prices are firm because of healthy export demand and increased paddy purchases from state-run agencies, said an exporter from Kakinada in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam has also started buying rice from India for the first time in decades, amid soaring rates and low supply domestically.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were unchanged at $500-$505 per tonne, a peak since December 2011.

However, "sales are still slow as traders are waiting for output from the winter-spring harvest," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Vietnamese 2020 exports fell 1.9% to 6.26 million tonnes, but exports revenue rose 11.2%.

"This is because Vietnamese prices were higher last year, and that shows farmers' move to raise the proportion of fragrant rice, which is of higher quality and have better prices," the trader said.

The global rice market is grappling with logistical disruptions at major ports, while a worldwide rush to stockpile food is spurring demand.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices rose to $520-$525 per tonne from last week's $515-$520, due to a strong baht, while overseas demand remained flat, Bangkok-based traders said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice to boost depleted reserves, amid a surge in prices.

The state buyer had issued tenders to buy a total of 460,000 tonnes since its first tender in three years, in mid-November, after floods destroyed crops.

Bangladesh's rice imports could surge to two million tonnes in 2020/21, a senior government official told Reuters.

India Wheat Sugar Rice Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Ho Chi Minh City asia rice

ASIA RICE-Indian prices hold steady, Thai rates hit 8-month high on stronger baht

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters