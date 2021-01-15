ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.61%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.23%)
PPL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
TRG 97.18 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.51 (0.24%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 146.86 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 109.95 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,197 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

  • "While I desperately want education to continue the final decision will be on health grounds. Students well being will always be a priority," Shafqat Mahmood said.
  • The government had decided reopening of schools from class 9th to 12 on January 18.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jan 2021

The country's education and health ministers will meet on Friday to decide about the reopening of educational institutions from Monday amid the coronavirus situation.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that the meeting will review the coronavirus situation before students start coming to school. He further said that students' well being will always be a priority.

"While I desperately want education to continue the final decision will be on health grounds," Mahmood tweeted.

Planning Minister Asad Umar will be chairing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today. The federal government had earlier announced a phase-wise reopening of educational institutes from January 18.

Addressing a press conference on January 4, Mahmood announced that in the first phase, classes nine to 12 would be allowed to resume from January 18. In the second phase, the minister said, primary to class 8 will resume on January 25.

Whereas higher education institutions; universities and colleges will reopen on February 1, Mahmood said. The education minister further said that online classes can resume from January 11.

All educational institutions were closed on November 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Shafqat Mahmood schools coronavirus variant educational institutes Schools reopening exams

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters