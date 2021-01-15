ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
AVN 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.35%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.23%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.43%)
FCCL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFBL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.51%)
FFL 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-7.23%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.42%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
POWER 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PPL 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.41%)
PRL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.71%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.32%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (0.11%)
BR30 24,566 Increased By ▲ 57.45 (0.23%)
KSE100 46,087 Increased By ▲ 97.96 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,189 Increased By ▲ 11.66 (0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks lower with eyes on fresh US stimulus

  • In Tokyo, Canon rallied 5.83 percent to 2,195.5 yen after it revised up forecasts for full-year operating profit.
AFP 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher before slipping into negative territory on Friday, with investors watching details of incoming US president Joe Biden's plan for new stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.24 percent or 69.83 points to 28,768.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 percent or 2.36 points at 1,875.64.

"The Japanese market is seen keeping a positive note from the previous session following modest falls on Wall Street but profit-taking could weigh on share prices," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

And the markets wobbled into negative territory about 30 minutes after the opening bell, with the Nikkei trading down 0.11 percent.

The dollar fetched 103.77 yen against 103.74 yen in New York late Thursday.

Shortly after US markets closed, details emerged of the Biden plan, which proposes $1.9 trillion to revitalise the US economy as it faces an onslaught of coronavirus cases.

US indices finished lower following a choppy session. Still, equity markets remain near all-time highs as investors look ahead to a better 2021 economy thanks to coronavirus vaccines.

In Tokyo, Canon rallied 5.83 percent to 2,195.5 yen after it revised up forecasts for full-year operating profit.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 1.72 percent at 92,050 yen on profit-taking after it reported a 23 percent jump in operating profit for the September-November quarter.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.2 percent at 30,991.52.

Wall Street Tokyo stocks US President elect Joe Biden benchmark Nikkei 225 index Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Securities. Dow ended down 0.2 percent

Tokyo stocks lower with eyes on fresh US stimulus

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters