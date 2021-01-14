Granting NRO to politicians involved in corruption ‘a criminal offense’: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Coordination, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that granting national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to any person or political party leader involved in corruption and money laundering, was tantamount in indulging in criminal offense.

This would be ‘a criminal offense’ and disloyalty to the country for providing NRO to corrupt leaders, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

In the past, he said it was a practice to extend NRO to politicians for personal gains.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government came into power on behalf of the accountability, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said an honest leader of the country, and he would never grant NRO to any party leader facing corruption and money laundering cases.

The people voted for PTI government to carry forward accountability for eliminating corruption from society, he added.

During the era of dictatorship, SAPM said the rulers had been involved in granting NRO for personal benefits but it was the blunder for the country.