PPP demands withdrawal of notification of Sindh hospitals

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has demanded the withdrawal of the notification regarding hospitals in Sindh.

In a statement issued here, he said the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) hospital was providing model health facilities and free treatment to the patients from all across Pakistan.

Nayyer Bukhari claimed that the government' notification regarding NICVD hospital was violation of constitution and interfering in the issues of Sindh province.

He urged that the federal government to establish hospitals matching the standard and facilities of NICVD in Punjab.

Nayyer Bukhari said the federal government should immediately withdraw that anti-Sindh notification.