Govt taking steps for welfare of needy people: Dr. Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the Punjab government, as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had provided shelter to the deserving people through 'Panagah' initiative.

Talking to media after visiting Panagah (Shelter Home) near Data Darbar, she said that sincere efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, cooperation of non governmental partners and philanthropists had won the hearts of Lahorites through launching this initiative.

She said the government with the cooperation of philanthropists was ensuring provision of quality food and proper staying facilities to those who came to Panagahs.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visions was to ensure welfare and wellbeing of needy people.

While criticizing previous governments for neglecting poor people, she said that previous rulers had focused on construction of castles like Avenfield, Jati Umrah, 'Surrey Mahal' from money of tax payers.

Dr. Firdous said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum facilities to the deprived segment of the society through initiatives like Sehat Insaf cards / health cards.

She said that Sharif family absconded abroad in the garb of medical treatment and they did not find any hospital in the country worthy enough for their treatment.

The SACM said the government had started 'Waseela Rozgar' and 'Bahimat Buzurg' programmes and these initiatives reflected the sincerity of the incumbent government that it did not want to leave oppressed segment of society alone.

Unfortunately opposition had not played sensible role for strengthening democracy in the country, she added.

To a question, she said the PPP and PML-N leaderships would corner Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for gaining their personal motives.

To another query, she said that vision to set up Panagahs would have to be replicated and creating awareness about Panagahs was vital so that maximum people could benefit.