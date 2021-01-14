ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt taking steps for welfare of needy people: Dr. Firdous

  • She said the government with the cooperation of philanthropists was ensuring provision of quality food and proper staying facilities to those who came to Panagahs.
APP 14 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the Punjab government, as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had provided shelter to the deserving people through 'Panagah' initiative.

Talking to media after visiting Panagah (Shelter Home) near Data Darbar, she said that sincere efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, cooperation of non governmental partners and philanthropists had won the hearts of Lahorites through launching this initiative.

She said the government with the cooperation of philanthropists was ensuring provision of quality food and proper staying facilities to those who came to Panagahs.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visions was to ensure welfare and wellbeing of needy people.

While criticizing previous governments for neglecting poor people, she said that previous rulers had focused on construction of castles like Avenfield, Jati Umrah, 'Surrey Mahal' from money of tax payers.

Dr. Firdous said the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum facilities to the deprived segment of the society through initiatives like Sehat Insaf cards / health cards.

She said that Sharif family absconded abroad in the garb of medical treatment and they did not find any hospital in the country worthy enough for their treatment.

The SACM said the government had started 'Waseela Rozgar' and 'Bahimat Buzurg' programmes and these initiatives reflected the sincerity of the incumbent government that it did not want to leave oppressed segment of society alone.

Unfortunately opposition had not played sensible role for strengthening democracy in the country, she added.

To a question, she said the PPP and PML-N leaderships would corner Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for gaining their personal motives.

To another query, she said that vision to set up Panagahs would have to be replicated and creating awareness about Panagahs was vital so that maximum people could benefit.

Sardar Usman Buzdar PPP Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Punjab government Prime Minister PML N Imran Khan Maulana Fazl ur Rehman Panagahs Waseela Rozgar Bahimat Buzurg Data Darbar quality food

Govt taking steps for welfare of needy people: Dr. Firdous

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters